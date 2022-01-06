NoRKA Roots initiative to help investors

Entrepreneurship information supermarkets on the cards

The NoRKA Roots will explore the possibility of launching entrepreneurship information supermarkets, similar to those existing in various countries, to enable investors to understand the business opportunities in all sectors, NoRKA Roots Vice Chairperson P. Sreeramakrishnan has said. A special channel can be possibly made available for non-resident Keralites under the Industries department’s initiative to launch one lakh micro, small and medium enterprises in the State.

Mr. Sreeramakrishnan was speaking after inaugurating an entrepreneurship training programme here on Wednesday for non-resident Keralities who have returned to the State.

The training programme was organised as part of a series of such programmes organised by the NoRKA Roots Business Facilitation Centre and the Kerala Institute for Entrepreneurship Development.

Mr. Sreeramakrishnan said that many new initiatives face setbacks due to the inability to closely study and observe the market.

NoRKA is trying to help entrepreneurs achieve new heights in the changing scenario by promoting all kinds of such studies.

NoRKA Roots CEO K. Harikrishnan Namboothiri presided over the function.