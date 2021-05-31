NoRKA Roots gives ₹4 lakh to Soumya’s family

She fell victim to rocket attacks by a Palestinian Islamist group

NoRKA Roots, the field agency of Department of Non-Resident Keralites (NoRKA), has handed over ₹four lakh to the family of Soumya Santosh, the Indian caretaker to an elderly Israeli woman, who fell victim to rocket attacks by a Palestinian Islamist group from Gaza in the Israeli city of Ashkelon on May 11.

Soumya, who hails from Keertithode near Cheruthoni in Idukki district, was working as a caretaker for seven years in the Isreali city, had a valid Non Resident Keralite Insurance Card. The card entitles the NoRK to all services and facilities offered by NoRKA Roots.

The amount is compensation from NoRKA Roots, as it had entered into a tie-up with New India Assurance Company for insurance cover for NoRKs working outside the country. The amount had been transferred to the bank account of her husband Santosh (nominee as per records) on Monday, CEO of NoRKA Roots Harikrishnan Namboothiri K. said

Jonathan Zadka, Israel’s Consul General to South India, who attended the funeral of Soumya in Idukki on May 16, said she would be considered (by Israel) as a terror victim and whatever was possible would be done to extend help to her family. The 30-year-old has left behind a nine-year-old son Adon and Santosh.