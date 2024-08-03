ADVERTISEMENT

NoRKA-Roots attestation camp on August 6

Published - August 03, 2024 05:59 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

The Hindu Bureau

NoRKA-Roots, the field agency of the Non-Resident Keralites Affairs department, will organise a certificate attestation camp at its regional sub-centre (first floor, Chitoor Chambers building near railway station) at Chengannur on August 6. The camp will be held from 10.30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Prior registration is needed to attend the camp. For registration visit www.norkaroots.org. For further details contact 0479 2080428/ 9188492339 (Chengannur), 0471 2770557/ 0471 2329950 (Thiruvananthapuram), 18004253939 (toll-free within India) and +91 8802012345 (outside India).

