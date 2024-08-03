GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

NoRKA-Roots attestation camp on August 6

Published - August 03, 2024 05:59 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

The Hindu Bureau

NoRKA-Roots, the field agency of the Non-Resident Keralites Affairs department, will organise a certificate attestation camp at its regional sub-centre (first floor, Chitoor Chambers building near railway station) at Chengannur on August 6. The camp will be held from 10.30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Prior registration is needed to attend the camp. For registration visit www.norkaroots.org. For further details contact 0479 2080428/ 9188492339 (Chengannur), 0471 2770557/ 0471 2329950 (Thiruvananthapuram), 18004253939 (toll-free within India) and +91 8802012345 (outside India).

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.