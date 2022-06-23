NoRKA reaches out to Keralite woman in Kuwait

‘She was asked to work for 16 hours, physically abused’

‘She was asked to work for 16 hours, physically abused’

NoRKA Roots, the field agency of Department of Non-Resident Keralites (NoRKA), has intervened to ensure the release of a woman victim of labour harassment in Kuwait. Following reports of harassment, NoRKA Roots officials contacted the Indian Embassy in Kuwait for the release of the Malayali woman trapped in that country, said a release issued by the agency here on Thursday.

Ajitha, a native of Cherai in Ernakulam, who came to Kuwait for domestic work, was severely harassed by the employer. In a letter to the embassy, ​​NoRKA demanded that immediate action be taken to repatriate Ajitha, who was detained at her workplace. The young woman who was told to work over 16 hours a day was subjected to physical abuse when questioned, said NoRKA Roots CEO Harikrishnan Namboothiri, adding the agency was in constant touch with the Kuwaiti Embassy.