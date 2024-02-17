NoRKA Institute of Foreign Languages opened in Kozhikode

February 17, 2024 10:01 pm | Updated 10:01 pm IST - Kozhikode

Mayor Beena Philip opened NoRKA Institute of Foreign Languages (NIFL), a subsidiary of NoRKA-Roots, on Ram Mohan Road in Kozhikode on Saturday. Resident vice-chairman of NoRKA-Roots P. Sreeramakrishnan inaugurated the language lab and unveiled the plaque on the occasion.

Ms. Philip, in her address, stressed the need to learn languages for jobs abroad, and urged students to keep it simple while they talked. Mr. Sreeramakrishnan said that carving out skilled professionals was as much the aim of the centre as enriching their language skills. This is the second NIFL centre in the State. The first one was inaugurated at Thycaud in Thiruvananthapuram in March 2023. The next one will be opened in Kottayam soon.

The centre offers OET (Occupational English Test) and IELTS (International English Language Testing System) coaching in English besides CEFR (Common European Framework of Reference for Languages) level A1, A2 and B1 in German at present. There are separate forenoon and afternoon batches of 100 students each. There are four soundproof classrooms with advanced facilities. The classes begin on Monday.

The institute also works as a migration facilitation centre. Students who complete the courses here get preference in foreign recruitments through NoRKA. The students get to meet their recruiters in person. They are also offered training to attend interviews internationally.

The courses are completely free for students from BPL and SC/ST families while there is a 75% government subsidy for APL and General category students.

CEO of NoRKA-Roots Harikrishnan Namboothiri and Authentication Officer Sushamabhai S. were present.