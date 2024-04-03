NoRKA-Gandhi Bhavan Road opened

April 03, 2024 09:04 pm | Updated 09:04 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The NoRKA-Gandhi Bhavan Road renovated under the Smart City project was thrown open to traffic on Wednesday after the completion of the work. The road was opened by the children who came to the summer camp at the Kerala State Council for Child Welfare, officials and locals. Sweets were also distributed on the occasion of the opening of the road.

NoRKA-Gandhi Bhavan Road is the sixth smart road undertaken under the Smart City Project in the capital. The road was opened after the completion of the first phase of tarring. Similarly, tarring was carried out after constructing a duct through which all the cables were drawn.

A portion of the Althara-Thycaud Road, which is under renovation, will be opened from Manaveeyam Veedhi to the Forest Office on Thursday. The road will be opened at 9 a.m. The first phase of tarring has been completed on the right side of the road with a width of 7 metres, where traffic will be enabled in both directions, said a release issued by the office of the Minister here on Thursday.

The Kerala Road Fund Board (KRFB) officials have also informed that steps have been taken to open other roads in a phased manner. Renovation of these roads was resumed following the intervention of Public Works Department Minister P.A. Mohamed Riyas. Two roads have been completely made smart, while the first phase of renovation was completed on four roads that were thrown open for traffic, said the release.

