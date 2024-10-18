NoRKA constitutes task force to prevent illegal recruitments, visa frauds

In a decisive move to combat illegal recruitment and visa fraud, the State government has established a specialised task force under the Non-Resident Keralite Affairs (NoRKA) department.

The initiative, aimed at protecting job aspirants from exploitation, follows rising complaints about fraudulent recruitment practices and people trafficked abroad for various jobs without complying with proper recruitment norms.

The task force, announced by NoRKA secretary K. Vasuki, includes key officials such as the NoRKA Roots Chief Executive Officer, the Protector of Emigrants officers from Thiruvananthapuram and Ernakulam, and the Superintendent of Police (SP) from the NRI Cell. These members will convene every month to assess the progress of ongoing investigations related to recruitment fraud.

This initiative is part of NoRKA’s Operation Shubhayatra, which focuses on addressing grievances related to recruitment practices.

For swift action

The government will also urge the Ministry of External Affairs to adopt swift action against recruitment scams as per recommendations from the non-governmental organisation Pravasi Legal Cell. The State Police Chief and the SP of the NRI Cell have been directed to enhance the capabilities of the NRI Cell and to establish a cyber cell.

The Law department has been asked to explore the possibility of a legislative framework to regulate recruitment agencies, particularly those involved in student migration. The Department of Planning and Economic Affairs is tasked with collaborating with banks and financial institutions to monitor transactions related to recruitment fees, aiming to identify and report any suspicious activities to the authorities.