GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

NoRKA constitutes task force to prevent illegal recruitments, visa frauds

The task force, announced by NoRKA secretary K. Vasuki, includes key officials and will convene every month to assess the progress of investigations related to recruitment fraud

Published - October 18, 2024 09:44 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

In a decisive move to combat illegal recruitment and visa fraud, the State government has established a specialised task force under the Non-Resident Keralite Affairs (NoRKA) department.

The initiative, aimed at protecting job aspirants from exploitation, follows rising complaints about fraudulent recruitment practices and people trafficked abroad for various jobs without complying with proper recruitment norms.

The task force, announced by NoRKA secretary K. Vasuki, includes key officials such as the NoRKA Roots Chief Executive Officer, the Protector of Emigrants officers from Thiruvananthapuram and Ernakulam, and the Superintendent of Police (SP) from the NRI Cell. These members will convene every month to assess the progress of ongoing investigations related to recruitment fraud.

This initiative is part of NoRKA’s Operation Shubhayatra, which focuses on addressing grievances related to recruitment practices.

For swift action

The government will also urge the Ministry of External Affairs to adopt swift action against recruitment scams as per recommendations from the non-governmental organisation Pravasi Legal Cell. The State Police Chief and the SP of the NRI Cell have been directed to enhance the capabilities of the NRI Cell and to establish a cyber cell.

The Law department has been asked to explore the possibility of a legislative framework to regulate recruitment agencies, particularly those involved in student migration. The Department of Planning and Economic Affairs is tasked with collaborating with banks and financial institutions to monitor transactions related to recruitment fees, aiming to identify and report any suspicious activities to the authorities.

Published - October 18, 2024 09:44 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.