NoRK who jumped quarantine hospitalised

A 47-year-old Non-Resident Keralite (NoRK) who was in home quarantine created embarrassing moments for the law-enforcing agency on Monday afternoon after he strayed out of his home.
The man who reached his home at Chenneerkara, near here, from Riyadh three days ago was sent in quarantine at his home since then.
A police team carrying out a routine vehicle check at St. Peter’s Junction in the afternoon identified the man. The police detained the man and informed the General Hospital authorities who sent a team of health-care workers in an ambulance to the spot in a few minutes.
After a chase
The police and the health-care personnel managed to catch the man who fell down while running away from them. He was admitted to the isolation ward at the District Hospital in Kozhencherry and the Fire and Rescue Services personnel sanitised the St. Peter’s Junction later.
According to the police, the NoRK reportedly showed symptoms of mental stress and came out of his home after quarrelling with his kin there.
