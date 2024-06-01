Noose tightens around YouTuber who set up swimming pool inside his car

The Motor Vehicles Department (MVD) has tightened the noose around T.S. Saju (YouTuber Sanju Techy) who illegally modified his car, set up an Aavesham film model swimming pool with water in its interior, and drove through a road in Alappuzha.

After registering a case for violating the Motor Vehicles Act, the MVD recently confiscated the sport utility vehicle (SUV) and launched a probe against Mr. Saju, its owner.

R. Ramanan, Regional Transport Officer (Enforcement), Alappuzha, said the vehicle had been handed over to the Ambalappuzha police. Further, Mr. Ramanan filed a complaint before the Mannancherry police demanding a detailed probe against Saju. “We will soon file a report to the High Court. Also, a report will be submitted before the Judicial First Class Magistrate Court- 1, Alappuzha, on Monday as part of initiating prosecution proceedings against him,” Mr. Ramanan said.

A Division Bench of the Kerala High Court on Friday directed the MVD to submit a report by June 7 on the action taken against the vlogger. The court directed it to take stern action.

In a video uploaded onto his YouTube channel, Mr. Saju and his friends are seen taking a dip in the temporary pool made of tarpaulin on the back of the moving SUV. Later, water started flowing out of the pool and onto the road.

Apart from taking the vehicle into custody and initiating legal proceedings, the MVD suspended the driving licence of Sooryanarayanan who drove the vehicle. Further, it directed Mr. Saju, Mr. Sooryanarayanan, and two others who accompanied them on the trip, to attend a three-day training at the Institute of Driver Training and Research at Edappal in Malappuram from June 3. They have also been asked to do community service at the Government Medical College Hospital, Alappuzha, for a week.

In 2021, the MVD had initiated action against Mr. Saju, hailing from Alappuzha, after he allowed a minor boy to drive his vehicle. A local court later slapped a fine of ₹35,000 on him.