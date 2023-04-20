Noolpuzha family health centre gets lift facility

April 20, 2023 08:33 pm | Updated 08:33 pm IST - KALPETTA

The Noolpuzha family health centre (FHC) in Wayanad, which caters for the tribal population, has set up a lift facility.

District Collector Renu Raj inaugurated the facility, which was installed with financial support from the Canara Bank under its corporate social responsibility initiative.

Since patients from various parts of the district and neighbouring States such as Tamil Nadu and Karnataka depended on the centre for physiotherapy procedures, the new facility would be a blessing for the physically challenged and bedridden patients, said Ms. Raj.

Wayanad being the lone district under the Aspirational Districts Programme, the bank spent ₹15,10,000 for setting up the facility.

The facility would offer easy access to patients to the physiotherapy unit which functioned on the second floor of the hospital, said medical officer V.P. Dahar Mohammed.

S. Premkumar, convenor of the State Level Bankers’ Committee, was the chief guest. Noolpuzha grama panchayat president Sheeja Satheesh presided.