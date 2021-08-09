Noolpuzha becomes first tribal village in Kerala to achieve complete vaccination

6,975 tribespeople above 18 years of age were inoculated in special vaccination drives, says Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan in Facebook post

Noolpuzha grama panchayat, the second largest tribal-populated local body in Wayanad district, became the first tribal village in the State to achieve complete vaccination, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said.

In a Facebook post, Mr. Vijayan said as many as 6,975 tribespeople above 18 years of age were inoculated in special vaccination drives organised in the local body, for which special vaccination camps were organised in five schools in the panchayat with the support of the Tribal Development Department.

Those who were not able to attend the camps were administered the vaccine at their homes. Those who tested positive in the past three months and people in primary contact list were not inoculated.

For the residents who did not possess identity cards, a special provision was made available in CoWIN app to register them using the reference of an individual in the same hamlet.

A five-day mop-up camp was also organised by the Health Department in ward level, prior to declaring the local body a fully vaccinated grama panchayat. A total of 21,964 persons out of the total population of 22,616, including the tribespeople, in the local body were vaccinated, Mr. Vijayan said in the Facebook post.

Meanwhile, the first dose vaccination drives are in the final stages in Thirunelly grama panchayat, the largest tribal-populated local body in the district, O.R. Kelu, MLA, said.