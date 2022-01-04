Kerala

None can hijack Samastha, says Jifri Thangal

Samastha Kerala Jamiyathul Ulema president Syed Mohammed Jifri Muthukoya Thangal has refused to be drawn into a controversy on the love-hate relationship between his organisation and the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML).

However, replying to questions at a news conference here on Tuesday, he said none could hijack Samastha. He was reacting to a statement of Samastha vice president M.T. Abdulla Musliyar that the Samastha and the IUML were related to each other.

“That is his personal opinion. You should ask him about that. What the president and general secretary say is the official position of Samastha,” Mr. Thangal said.

He also said the Samastha had no particular politics. Recruiting people to a political party was not the job of the Samastha, he said.


