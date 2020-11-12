Non-political formations on the poll front

Success of Twenty20 in Kizhakkambalam in previous elections boosts their confidence

Twenty20 is a corporate-backed experiment that gave major political fronts a run for their money in Ernakulam’s Kizhakkambalam panchayat in previous local body elections.

Taking a cue from this, several electoral formations have come up in various local bodies in the district, hoping to replicate the feat.

The Kizhakkambalam model of a chain of fair price shops to make available essential commodities at affordable rates, health insurance schemes for residents, houses for the homeless, low-cost or free medical diagnosis for lower income groups and so on are on the list of priorities, a la the Twenty20 model, drawn up by the newly formed Thrikkakara Janamunnettam which intends to field candidates in all 43 divisions of the municipality.

The group had also taken advice from the Twenty20 sometime ago.

30 candidates

The Thrikkakara Janamunnettam has announced 30 candidates in two batches. John Joseph, chief coordinator of the group, said that the Panchayati Raj system envisaged a system of governance that was beyond “restrictive political affiliations.” “Our idea is to live up to the spirit of the system by fielding efficient individuals who would work together as a team for the welfare of the people in the local body,” he said.

“Twenty20 has proved that it is possible to contest and win against formidable fronts in local body polls,” he added.

The Thrikkakara Janamunnettam promises formation of a development council featuring representatives of residents’ associations and voluntary organisations in the municipality and a development master plan after a survey among the people and in consultation with experts.

It also vows to eradicate mosquito menace, introduce decentralised waste management and ensure availability of potable water at all times. “We will finalise the list of candidates for all 43 divisions in two days and from Monday we will start canvassing votes by going to each division in small groups. A song created by our members will also be played at junctions to turn the people’s attention to the vexing issues facing the municipality,” Mr. Joseph said.

Chellanam Twenty20 is another group that is gearing up to test electoral fortunes in the coastal panchayat of Chellanam in Ernakulam.