The Konkan Railway Corporation Limited will implement non-monsoon schedule with effect from November 1. Therefore, the timings of trains operating via Konkan Railway (trains leaving from the originating stations on and from November 1, 2022) will be revised. Passengers are requested to verify timings with National Train Enquiry System (NTES) website/mobile application or railway helpline 139, says a release issued by the Southern Railways here on Sunday.
Non-monsoon time table on Konkan Railway from November 1
