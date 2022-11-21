Non-levying of lease rent: Calicut varsity incurs losses to the tune of ₹10 lakh

November 21, 2022 07:10 pm | Updated 07:10 pm IST - Kozhikode

The University of Calicut is reported to have incurred a loss of around ₹10 lakh by not levying lease rent based on the market value of land from six staff cooperative societies. This was revealed in an audit report of the Principal Accountant General of Kerala submitted in April this year.

The university had allotted land on lease to the cooperative societies for building construction. The societies are Calicut University Cooperative Stores Ltd., Calicut University Staff Cooperative Credit Society Ltd., Calicut University Employees Welfare Cooperative Society Ltd., Calicut University Employees Housing Cooperative Society Ltd., Calicut University Central Cooperative Stores Ltd., and Calicut University Women’s Cooperative Society Ltd.

The lease period of the first society mentioned above was extended for 30 years from 2017 without changing the rent. The agreement of the third one was signed for the same rate in 2018. The agreement had not been renewed with Calicut University Staff Cooperative Credit Society though it ended in the same year, the audit report pointed out.

The land was leased to them for construction without specifying the purpose of the buildings. “As per the lease agreement, the lessee shall not at any time carry on or permitted to be carried on upon the premises for any other purpose than that for which it is leased. Even though it was stipulated that the lessee shall not transfer or sublet the premises of the building to any other person or persons without the written consent from the lessor, it was found that these buildings were sub-leased to others,” the report said.

The government had fixed the rate of lease rent on May 14, 2004, as 5% of the market value of the land. The market value as per the valuation of the university land given for national highway widening was ₹2.11 lakh a cent. The audit report said that non-levy of lease rent based on the above order had led to a revenue loss of ₹9,99,984 to the university.

The university, however, replied that the Syndicate on July 14, 2020, had considered the recommendations of its sub-committee and resolved that the enhanced lease amount be made applicable only to those societies whose lease agreement would be renewed after April 1, 2020. The resolution of the Syndicate was implemented through an order on August 13, 2020.