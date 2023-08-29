Non-formal Sanskrit education at NIT-Calicut

August 29, 2023 08:27 am | Updated 08:28 am IST - KOZHIKODE

The Centre for Non-Formal Sanskrit Education (NFSE) of the Central Sanskrit University, New Delhi, at the National Institute of Technology, Calicut (NIT-C) will conduct a one-year certificate course in Sanskrit beginning September 7.

A press release said the course is aimed at initiating Sanskrit learning and introducing science and literature in Sanskrit language.

Those interested can contact Prof. R. Sridharan, coordinator, NFSE, for more information. (Mobile: 9495788136, e-mail: sreedhar@nitc.ac.in )

