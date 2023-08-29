ADVERTISEMENT

Non-formal Sanskrit education at NIT-Calicut

August 29, 2023 08:27 am | Updated 08:28 am IST - KOZHIKODE

The Hindu Bureau

The Centre for Non-Formal Sanskrit Education (NFSE) of the Central Sanskrit University, New Delhi, at the National Institute of Technology, Calicut (NIT-C) will conduct a one-year certificate course in Sanskrit beginning September 7.

A press release said the course is aimed at initiating Sanskrit learning and introducing science and literature in Sanskrit language.

Those interested can contact Prof. R. Sridharan, coordinator, NFSE, for more information. (Mobile: 9495788136, e-mail: sreedhar@nitc.ac.in )

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US