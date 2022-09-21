Non-bailable charges invoked against KSRTC staff for Kattakada assault

The accused are on the run, say police

The Hindu Bureau THIRUVANANTHAPURAM
September 21, 2022 21:12 IST

A day after the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) suspended four employees for roughing up a person who had sought concession cards for his daughter and her friend at the Kattakada depot on Tuesday, the police on Wednesday invoked non-bailable charges against the staff based on the statement of the daughter of the victim.

The Kattakada police said the accused are on the run after the police invoked Section 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) against them. The police have already evoked Section 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 147 (punishment for rioting) and other relevant sections against the offenders.

The KSRTC on Tuesday suspended Aryanad KSRTC station master A. Muhammed Shereef, Kattakada bus station duty guard S.R. Suresh Kumar, conductor N. Anil Kumar and ‘assistant’ C.P. Milan pending inquiry after the video showing the attack on Premanan, an employee of the Poovachal grama panchayat, and his daughter Reshma, a second-year degree student, went viral after the incident.

Meanwhile, under fire for the behaviour of the KSRTC employees, Biju Prabhakar, Chairman and Managing Director of the public utility, tendered an apology in social media for the incident. In a ‘warning’ to employees, he said those who are not ready to correct themselves will be removed from the RTC.

Mr. Prabhakar said the behaviour of a few employees has tarnished the reputation of the establishment. Such persons will not be protected or tolerated by the management.

He assured that the matter will be investigated and exemplary punishment taken against the guilty.

