Non-AC Chair Car train from Bengalaru daily

The daily special non-air conditioned Chair Car train from Bengaluru to the State will commence from May 21.
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said on Tuesday the railways had informed that the special non-air conditioned train from Delhi to Kerala will leave New Delhi on May 20 at 6 p.m. with 1,304 passengers. The passsengers include 971 people from Delhi and 333 from Uttar Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand.
“Those who have expressed their desire to come back to Kerala and registered on the NoRKA website have been prioritised by the government. Pregnant women, the sick and children should come back first. But we have observed that those who don’t have a need to come back urgently are taking advantage of the system thus denying the opportunities for those who genuinely need to return.”
The Chief Minister had urged the people cooperate with the government’s efforts. “We are making arrangements for all to come back. There might be some delay but everyone will be brought back,” he added.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear reader,
We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Support Quality Journalism