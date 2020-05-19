Non-AC Chair Car train from Bengalaru daily

The daily special non-air conditioned Chair Car train from Bengaluru to the State will commence from May 21.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said on Tuesday the railways had informed that the special non-air conditioned train from Delhi to Kerala will leave New Delhi on May 20 at 6 p.m. with 1,304 passengers. The passsengers include 971 people from Delhi and 333 from Uttar Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand.

“Those who have expressed their desire to come back to Kerala and registered on the NoRKA website have been prioritised by the government. Pregnant women, the sick and children should come back first. But we have observed that those who don’t have a need to come back urgently are taking advantage of the system thus denying the opportunities for those who genuinely need to return.”

The Chief Minister had urged the people cooperate with the government’s efforts. “We are making arrangements for all to come back. There might be some delay but everyone will be brought back,” he added.