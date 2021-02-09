Nominations sought for Kalasagar awards

Nominations have been invited from art aficionados for the 12th Kalasagar Awards given in memory of Kalamandalam Krishnankutty Poduval for excellence in the field of Kathakali and related arts. Awards will be given to artists in Kathakali costume, music, chenda, maddalam and chutti, and artistes of Ottanthullal, Chakyarkoothu, Koodiyattom, Mohiniyattom, Bharatanatyam, Kuchipudi, Thayambaka and Pachavadyam.

Panchavadyam artistes who excel in thimila, maddalam, edakka, ilathalam and kombu will be considered for the award.

The artistes should be between 40 and 70 years of age and should be living in Kerala. The nomination can be sent to the Secretary, Kalasagar, Kavalappara, Shornur, Palakkad - 679523.

The awards will be given away at the 97th birth anniversary celebrations of the late Kathakali maestro Kalamandalam Krishnankutty Poduval on May 28.