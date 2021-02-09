Kerala

Nominations sought for Kalasagar awards

Nominations have been invited from art aficionados for the 12th Kalasagar Awards given in memory of Kalamandalam Krishnankutty Poduval for excellence in the field of Kathakali and related arts. Awards will be given to artists in Kathakali costume, music, chenda, maddalam and chutti, and artistes of Ottanthullal, Chakyarkoothu, Koodiyattom, Mohiniyattom, Bharatanatyam, Kuchipudi, Thayambaka and Pachavadyam.

Panchavadyam artistes who excel in thimila, maddalam, edakka, ilathalam and kombu will be considered for the award.

The artistes should be between 40 and 70 years of age and should be living in Kerala. The nomination can be sent to the Secretary, Kalasagar, Kavalappara, Shornur, Palakkad - 679523.

The awards will be given away at the 97th birth anniversary celebrations of the late Kathakali maestro Kalamandalam Krishnankutty Poduval on May 28.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 9, 2021 11:21:35 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/kerala/nominations-sought-for-kalasagar-awards/article33795706.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY