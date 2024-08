Nominations are invited for this year’s Vayosevana awards. The awards are for individuals/institutions, local self-government institutions that have stood out for their work in the area of elderly welfare. The award will comprise cash prize, certificate, and memento. The last date for receiving nominations is August 12. For details, visit www.swdkerala.gov.in or contact the district social justice offices or the Social Justice Directorate.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.