Nominations invited for award for best college teacher

The Hindu Bureau KOTTAYAM
November 06, 2022 19:40 IST

St. Berchmans College, Changanassery, has invited nominations/applications for the Berchmans Best Teacher Award.

Teachers serving under the various government or aided arts and sciences colleges affiliated to Universities in Kerala with 14 years of experience are eligible to apply. The award, which carries a purse of ₹25,001, citation and ,memento has been instituted by the alumni, Kuwait chapter of the college.

The candidates will be evaluated on the basis of their teaching excellence, academic achievements, and community involvement on the campus and outside. The application form can be downloaded from the college website (www.sbcollege.ac.in) and sent to Siby Joseph K., secretary, Berchmans Award Committee, St. Berchmans College, Changanassery, Pin: 686101 on or before December 14. For more details, call 9447249214 or mail to berchmansaward@sbcollege.ac.in

