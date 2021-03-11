Nominations in Kottayam from Friday

Scrutiny of applications on March 20

With the notification for the upcoming Assembly elections slated to come out on March 12, the authorities will start receiving nominations by candidates from Friday.

According to officials, nomination papers should be submitted to the respective Electoral Officers or Sub-Electoral Officers between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. until March 19. The scrutiny of applications will take place on March 20, while the last date for withdrawing papers will be March 22.

A printout copy of nomination papers, available on the Election Commission’s portal (suvidha.eci.gov.in), can be submitted after filling up the details online.

In view of the COVID-19 protocol, a maximum of two persons will be permitted to accompany the candidate while submitting the papers. They are also directed to maintain physical distancing and wear face shield, masks and gloves.

Web-casting facilities

The authorities will also be implementing web-casting facilities in 1,203 polling stations across Kottayam. Of these, 40 booths have been marked as critical while 22 are classified as vulnerable. Steps are also in place to set up 150 bio-toilets attached to the polling stations with the support of the District Suchitwa Mission. Volunteers of Student Police cadets and National Cadet Corps will be deployed as part of the crowd control measures.