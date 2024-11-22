Nomadic settlers vacate plot near Kundannoor flyover in Kochi on their own

Nomadic fisherfolk, mostly from Karnataka, who had settled on a vacant plot near the Kundannoor flyover for long vacated the space on their own as the ultimatum served by the Maradu municipality ended at 5 p.m. on Thursday.

The municipal authorities armed with earthmovers and backed by the police had reached the place only to find them all packed and ready to leave with their coracle boats and fishing gear.

Once they left, the authorities cleaned up the place and made it accessible for all using earthmovers. Maradu municipal chairman Antony Ashanparambil said talks had already been held with a private group to convert the space into a park.

The municipality had issued a 48-hour ultimatum to the community on Tuesday when the authorities had initially planned to evict them.

Though municipal officials, accompanied by the police, arrived at the spot on November 19 to evict the residents, the operation was postponed after the settlers requested three additional days to vacate the area, citing the presence of elderly people and children.

The municipality’s move to evict the settlers followed a series of dramatic events in the area after a police team from Alappuzha apprehended a suspected member of the dreaded ‘Kuruva’ gang on November 16.

A group of individuals, including women, had then allegedly attacked the police team and freed the suspect, but he was eventually recaptured. It was revealed that not only nomads but also miscreants reportedly from Tamil Nadu and Karnataka had been residing in the area for a while.

After the incident, the police and the municipal authorities ordered the occupants to move out. Many of them had moved out immediately after that leaving only the fishing community on the plot.

Municipal standing committee chairpersons and councillors were present when the clean-up measures were undertaken on Thursday.

