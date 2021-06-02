Noisy scenes in Kerala Assembly following Minister’s remarks

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

02 June 2021 16:48 IST

IUML leader alleges bid to cover up COVID-19 deaths

The Kerala Legislative Assembly on Wednesday witnessed noisy scenes after United Democratic Front legislators objected to Health Minister Veena George’s remarks that the Opposition was trying to depict the health workers engaged in COVID-19 duty in poor light.

The Minister’s remarks came while replying to a notice for an adjournment motion moved by Indian Union Muslim League legislator M.K. Munner.

Mr. Muneer said attempts were on to cover up COVID-19 deaths in the State to project the Kerala model in COVID containment. He also alleged discrimination in the distribution of COVID-19 vaccines in the State by giving undue consideration to Pathanamthitta district from where the Health Minister hailed.

Advertising

Advertising

‘Retract comment’

The Health Minister’s remarks led to noisy scenes with the Opposition legislators led by Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan getting on their feet and registering their protest. “The Health Minister should retract her statement as the Opposition has never tried to belittle the health workers or the COVID-19 containment work,” Mr. Satheesan he said.

The Minister said the allegation that the government was not disclosing the actual COVID-19 deaths was baseless. There were guidelines issued by the World Health Organisation to confirm deaths and each death was being confirmed based on WHO norms, she told the House.

With the Opposition sticking to their demand and obstructing the speech, the Minister asked, “is this the unconditional support you have offered?” Following the Minister’s reply, Speaker M.B. Rajesh denied permission for the adjournment motion.

Earlier, moving the notice, Mr. Muneer said the authorities were yet to find out which variant of the virus had caused more deaths in the State. The government should anticipate a third COVID-19 wave and take steps to contain it. Paediatric ICUs and ventilators should be kept ready as children would be the most affected in the third wave and there should not be a situation like during the second wave when people had to scout for beds.

‘Ensure benefits’

Repeating the suspicion over the COVID-19 death figures, the Leader of the Opposition said the deaths of many who had died of post-COVID-19 complications like bleeding in the brain, cardiac arrest and stroke were not registered as COVID-19 deaths. The State should form its own guidelines to report deaths after conducting a study. All the families who lost their members should get the benefits announced by the State government, he said.

Mr. Muneer and Mr. Satheesan pledged all support to the government for containing the pandemic.