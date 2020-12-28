Noisy scenes delay election in Palakkad municipality

PALAKKAD

28 December 2020 20:34 IST

LDF clinches five municipalities, UDF, BJP one each

Palakkad municipality elected its chairperson and vice chairperson after dramatic scenes that led to heated arguments between BJP and opposition councillors on Monday.

The dispute began when BJP’s senior councillor V. Natesan wanted to withdraw his ballot after “mistakenly” voting for the Left Democratic Front (LDF) candidate M.V. Usha in the chairperson election. Noisy scenes followed as the LDF and the United Democratic Front (UDF) opposed Mr. Natesan’s attempt and the BJP councillors supported him. Mr. Natesan’s vote was later declared invalid.

BJP’s K. Priya was elected chairperson in Palakkad. She defeated UDF’s Jyothi Mani by 11 votes. When Ms. Priya got 27 votes, Ms. Mani polled 16 votes and LDF’s Ms. Usha, seven votes. BJP district president E. Krishnadas was elected vice chairperson.

The BJP has 28 seats in the 52-member council. The UDF has 14, the LDF has seven and the Welfare Party one. There are two independent members too. When an independent member stayed away from voting, K. Bhavadas, who was expelled from the Congress, and the Welfare Party member voted for the UDF.

LDF’s K.L. Kavitha was elected chairperson of Chittur Thathamangalam municipality. She defeated UDF’s Anita Kuttappan by a margin of five votes. Ms. Kavita got 17 votes when Ms. Anita got 12. The LDF has 16 members, the UDF 12 members, and the SDPI one member in the council. LDF’s M. Sivakumar was elected vice chairman. He defeated UDF’s K.C. Preet by a margin of four votes.

LDF’s P. Ramachandran was elected chairperson of Cherpulassery municipality. He polled 18 votes against UDF’s K.M. Ishaq, who got 13 votes. When the lone Welfare Party member supported the UDF, two BJP members did not vote.

LDF’s Safna Parakkal was elected vice chairman in Cherpulassery. She defeated UDF’s V.P. Suharabi by polling 18 votes against 13. Ms. Safna is a candidate of the CPI(M). The vice chairpersonship will be given to the CPI after two-and-a-half years.

LDF’s Janaki Devi and K. Rajesh were elected chairperson and vice chairperson respectively of Ottapalam municipality. They defeated UDF’s and NDA’s candidates. The LDF has 16 members in the 36-member council. The UDF has 11 members and the NDA nine. The LDF will rule the municipality despite falling three seats short of a simple majority.

In Mannarkkad municipality, UDF’s Fayeda Basheer was elected chairperson. He defeated LDF’s T.R. Sebastian by a margin of three votes. Mr. Basheer got 14 votes against Mr. Sebastian’s 11 votes. Three NDA members and an independent stayed away from voting.

In Shoranur municipality, LDF’s M.K. Jayaprakash was elected chairperson. He polled 17 votes in the 33-member council, including one vote by the SDPI member. The LDF has 16 members, the BJP nine members, and the UDF seven members. LDF’s P. Sindhu was elected vice chairperson.

LDF’s O. Lakshmikutty was elected chairperson and We for Pattambi leader T.P. Shaji was elected vice chairperson of Pattambi municipality. When LDF polled 16 votes, the UDF got 11 votes. A lone BJP member stayed away from voting. The LDF wrested Pattambi in association with the We for Pattambi collective led by Mr. Shaji, who was expelled by the Congress.