Nodal officers to contain COVID in tribal hamlets

The Wayanad district administration has appointed nodal officers in the three taluks in the district to execute control measures in tribal hamlets to contain the spread of COVID-19.

District Collector Adeela Abdulla appointed Shamin Sebastian, Deputy Collector (LR), Muhammed Rafique, Deputy Collector (LA) and A. K. Dinesan, Finance Officer, Wayanad, as nodal officers in Mananthavady, Sulthan Bathery, and Vythiri taluks respectively.

Rising cases

The decision was taken in the wake of the increasing COVID-19 cases in tribal hamlets, Ms. Abdulla said.

The nodal officers would also coordinate with the Tribal Development, Health and local administrative departments for the purpose, she said.