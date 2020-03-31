Nodal officer visits camps at Payippad

Inspector General of Police S. Sreejith, the nodal officer for ensuring the welfare of the community, visited the labour settlements at Payippad here on Wednesday.

The visit, carried out in the wake of a protest staged by the workers here three days ago, was aimed at analysing the issued faced by the migrants camping in the village. During the visit, the official interacted with the workers and apprised them of the legal restrictions in place.

Later, he held a meeting with the building owners who had provided accommodation to the migrant workers. Speaking to reporters, Mr. Sreejith said steps were in place to ensure the welfare of the migrant workers. “We will ensure that no one in the camp is starving. At the same time, the building owners too have certain responsibilities and they must take care of the workers. The government will consider providing assistance to building owners who are facing financial difficulties. The district administration too will chip in with adequate support,” he said.

Earlier in the day, the police probing the conspiracy behind Sunday’s protest arrested one more person. The person was identified as Anwar Ali, a native of West Bengal.

Investigations revealed that Anwar Ali had circulated messages exhorting the migrant workers to mobilise and protest. He, along with Muhammad Rinju, another accused in the case, was later released on bail. Meanwhile, the district health wing and Fire and Rescue Services personnel jointly carried out a sanitation drive at the labour camps in Payippad.