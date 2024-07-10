GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Nod to take up infra upgrade works on Kovalam beach

Plans to upgrade infrastructure and tourist amenities at an estimated cost of ₹3.66 crore

Published - July 10, 2024 06:04 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Department of Tourism has given administrative sanction to upgrade infrastructure and tourist amenities on the internationally renowned Kovalam beach near the State capital at an estimated cost of ₹3.66 crore.

The proposal in this regard was approved by the departmental working group on plan schemes that met on Monday. The works to be taken up immediately are part of the comprehensive project called ‘Action Plan for Enhancing Tourism Infrastructure in Kovalam Tourism Destination.’

A master plan is being implemented for comprehensive development of infrastructure facilities and tourist amenities at Kovalam as part of the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB) projects. The works which received the administrative sanction recently are those which need to be taken up on priority basis ahead of completion of KIIFB project.

The project aims at a thorough revamp of Kovalam beach, a major tourist destination luring tourists from all over the world for decades. The works to be immediately taken up include site preparation, landscaping, pavements laying, installation of street furniture, renovation of buildings, street lighting, and renovation of restrooms.

