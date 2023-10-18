Nod to take in polytechnic diploma holders without LET score in engineering colleges in Kerala

October 18, 2023 08:58 pm | Updated 08:58 pm IST - Kozhikode

The State Higher Education department has allowed government, aided, and self-financing engineering colleges to take in students with polytechnic diploma in lapsed seats lying vacant after the centralised admissions process, in the second year.

In an order issued on October 16, the department pointed out that permission had been granted earlier to allow the managements to admit students to first-year vacant seats on their own based on merit without considering their scores in the Kerala Engineering Architecture Medical entrance exam.

Subsequently, the Kerala Self-Financing Engineering Colleges Managements Association submitted a request to the department saying that students with polytechnic diploma were earlier allowed admissions to B.Tech. courses in the second year based on their academic qualifications. This, however, changed after the lateral entry test (LET) was introduced, as the admissions became dependent only on its rank list. The association functionaries claimed that this led to many seats in self-financing engineering colleges going vacant. They sought permissions to fill the management seats in their colleges with students who are academically qualified, but not on the LET rank list.

The director, technical education, informed the department that students with polytechnic diploma can be taken in seats that are vacant after the centralised LET-based admissions to B.Tech. courses. Thus, the colleges were allowed to admit students up to October 30.

Meanwhile, functionaries of the Self-Financing College Teachers and Staff Association pointed out that such orders should be issued in the beginning of the academic year for the benefit of students.