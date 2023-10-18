HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Nod to take in polytechnic diploma holders without LET score in engineering colleges in Kerala

October 18, 2023 08:58 pm | Updated 08:58 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

The State Higher Education department has allowed government, aided, and self-financing engineering colleges to take in students with polytechnic diploma in lapsed seats lying vacant after the centralised admissions process, in the second year.

In an order issued on October 16, the department pointed out that permission had been granted earlier to allow the managements to admit students to first-year vacant seats on their own based on merit without considering their scores in the Kerala Engineering Architecture Medical entrance exam.

Subsequently, the Kerala Self-Financing Engineering Colleges Managements Association submitted a request to the department saying that students with polytechnic diploma were earlier allowed admissions to B.Tech. courses in the second year based on their academic qualifications. This, however, changed after the lateral entry test (LET) was introduced, as the admissions became dependent only on its rank list. The association functionaries claimed that this led to many seats in self-financing engineering colleges going vacant. They sought permissions to fill the management seats in their colleges with students who are academically qualified, but not on the LET rank list.

The director, technical education, informed the department that students with polytechnic diploma can be taken in seats that are vacant after the centralised LET-based admissions to B.Tech. courses. Thus, the colleges were allowed to admit students up to October 30.

Meanwhile, functionaries of the Self-Financing College Teachers and Staff Association pointed out that such orders should be issued in the beginning of the academic year for the benefit of students.

Related Topics

higher education / engineering colleges

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.