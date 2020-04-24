Nod to resume port work sought

Around 300 metres of the 3.1-km-long under-construction breakwater of the international multipurpose deepwater seaport at Vizhinjam has been damaged with high waves washing away 60% of the granite stones laid in the core area.

The damage in the port side of the breakwater, a critical component of the project, is reportedly due to lack of armour protection. The seaside of the 700-m breakwater, which had been constructed, did not suffer any damage as large granite stones had been placed as cover for the core area.

With the monsoon weeks away, Adani Vizhinjam Port Private Ltd (AVPPL), tasked with the execution of the seaport, has approached the government seeking immediate permission to start work to protect the core area.

The works had come to a standstill with the lockdown from March 25. The AVPPL has pointed to the building up of high waves in Vizhinjam and forecast of the monsoon setting in the last week of May.

Official sources said the District Collector had been asked to take a call on the request of the AVPPL. The lifting of hotspot status in the Corporation limits on Friday and the government’s decision to allow the functioning of quarries had come to the advantage of the AVPPL.

In the core area, granite stones of 0.1 to 500 kg were used. Large granite stones of one to two tonnes had to be placed above it to prevent the onslaught of the high waves, sources said.

Stocked

The AVPPL has stocked large granite stones in the site and it can be used for providing immediate protection of 100 m.

“We are ready to take up the work as labourers are available,” an official said.