Nod to local bodies to spend funds for alleviating water shortage

March 07, 2023 11:35 pm | Updated 11:35 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

With drinking water scarcity being reported from various regions in the State, the Local Self Government department has accorded sanction to local bodies to spend from their own funds or development funds for distribution of drinking water. Municipal corporations can spend up to ₹17 lakh, municipalities ₹12 lakh and grama panchayats ₹6 lakh for the purpose till March 31. From April 1 to May 31, the corporations can spend up to ₹22 lakh, municipalities ₹17 lakh and grama panchayats ₹12 lakh.

As per the LSGD order issued on Monday, the drinking water distribution should be done only in areas experiencing water scarcity. The local bodies need not distribute water in areas where the revenue department or other agencies are already doing it. The local bodies have to assess the scarcity levels and decide the places and duration of distribution required. The quality of the water to be distributed should be ensured. The vehicles used for distribution should be equipped with GPS systems and their logs maintained in a file.