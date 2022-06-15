Nod for Special Branch units in rural police districts

The State Cabinet which met here on Wednesday has decided to give sanction for the setting up of Special Branch detachment units in the rural police districts of Kollam, Thrissur and Kannur.

The meeting also gave sanction for creating three posts of DySPs also. The other human resources needed for the offices will be found through redeployment

The Cabinet also decided to allow District Collectors to give sanction to Kerala Water Authority to use government land for the projects of Jalajeevan Mission, while retaining the ownership of poramboke land with the Revenue department

The State OBC list has been expanded to include Kurukkal/Gurukkal, Chettiyar, Hindu Chetti, Pappada Chetti, Kumara Kshatriya, Puluva Gounder, Vettuva Gounder, Padayachi Gounder and Kaviliya Gounder communities also as OBCs

The Cabinet also decided to upgrade and rename Malabar Cancer Centre (MCC) as Malabar Cancer Centre (Postgraduate Institute of Oncology Sciences and Research)

Anoop Ambika will be appointed on contract basis as the CEO of Kerala StartUp Mission for a period of three years.