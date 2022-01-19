Nod for skill development centre at Nilambur

V. Muraleedharan, Union Minister of State for External Affairs, will lay the foundation stone for a skill development centre sanctioned by the Pradhan Mantri Jan Vikas Karyakram (PMJVK) at Nilambur on Wednesday morning.

V. Abdurahiman, Minister for Sports, will lay the foundation stone for a girls’ hostel being set up as part of the PMJVK scheme at the same function.

The Union Ministry of Minority Affairs chose the Nilambur minority concentration block to set up the skill development centre and the girls’ hostel. The foundation stone will be laid at Nilambur orphanage campus.

P.K. Basheer, MLA, will preside over the function.