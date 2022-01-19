Kerala

Nod for skill development centre at Nilambur

V. Muraleedharan, Union Minister of State for External Affairs, will lay the foundation stone for a skill development centre sanctioned by the Pradhan Mantri Jan Vikas Karyakram (PMJVK) at Nilambur on Wednesday morning.

V. Abdurahiman, Minister for Sports, will lay the foundation stone for a girls’ hostel being set up as part of the PMJVK scheme at the same function.

The Union Ministry of Minority Affairs chose the Nilambur minority concentration block to set up the skill development centre and the girls’ hostel. The foundation stone will be laid at Nilambur orphanage campus.

P.K. Basheer, MLA, will preside over the function.


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 19, 2022 2:06:29 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/kerala/nod-for-skill-development-centre-at-nilambur/article38288876.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY