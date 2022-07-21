Nod for shifting seven VHSE batches

July 21, 2022 21:31 IST

The government has sanctioned the shifting of seven government vocational higher secondary batches in which less than 15 students or no student took admission in the 2020-21 and 2021-22 academic years to government schools that have more applicants.

Batches that meet the above criteria except those deserving special consideration would be shifted.

Posts created for the batches being transferred would also be shifted. Moreover, guest teachers for teaching classes as a result of the batch shift would be appointed only for this academic year. The schools to which the batches have been shifted should have the necessary infrastructure.

A batch at GVHSS (Deaf), Kunnamkulam, has been shifted to GVHSS Nadakkavu, Kozhikode (NSQF job role: beauty therapy); GVHSS (Deaf), Ottappalam, to Government Sarvajana VHSS, Bathery, Wayanad (self-employed tailor); GVHSS, Puramattom, to GVHSS, Agali, Palakkad (accounts executive); GVHSS, Puramattom, to GVHSS, Koppam, Palakkad (assistant offset printing operator); GVHSS, Pulingome, to GVHSS, Chettiyankinar, Malappuram (draughtsman); GVHSS, Elanthoor, to KKMG VHSS, Orkkatteri (distribution linesman); and GVHSS, Pattazhi, to SHM GVHSS, Edavanna, Malappuram (office operations executive).