Kerala

Nod for shifting seven VHSE batches

Staff Reporter Thiruvananthapuram July 21, 2022 21:31 IST
Updated: July 21, 2022 21:31 IST

The government has sanctioned the shifting of seven government vocational higher secondary batches in which less than 15 students or no student took admission in the 2020-21 and 2021-22 academic years to government schools that have more applicants.

Batches that meet the above criteria except those deserving special consideration would be shifted.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Posts created for the batches being transferred would also be shifted. Moreover, guest teachers for teaching classes as a result of the batch shift would be appointed only for this academic year. The schools to which the batches have been shifted should have the necessary infrastructure.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

A batch at GVHSS (Deaf), Kunnamkulam, has been shifted to GVHSS Nadakkavu, Kozhikode (NSQF job role: beauty therapy); GVHSS (Deaf), Ottappalam, to Government Sarvajana VHSS, Bathery, Wayanad (self-employed tailor); GVHSS, Puramattom, to GVHSS, Agali, Palakkad (accounts executive); GVHSS, Puramattom, to GVHSS, Koppam, Palakkad (assistant offset printing operator); GVHSS, Pulingome, to GVHSS, Chettiyankinar, Malappuram (draughtsman); GVHSS, Elanthoor, to KKMG VHSS, Orkkatteri (distribution linesman); and GVHSS, Pattazhi, to SHM GVHSS, Edavanna, Malappuram (office operations executive).

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on
Read more...