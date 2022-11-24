Nod for setting up State Water Informatics Centre

November 24, 2022 07:22 pm | Updated 07:22 pm IST - The Hindu Bureau

The State Government is taking steps to constitute a State Water Informatics Centre (SWIC) dedicated to the handling of State-level water resources data.

The Water Resources department has tasked the office of the Chief Engineer, Irrigation Design and Research Board (IDRB), with establishing and operationalising the SWIC.

The SWIC is being created as per the directions of the Central Government which had formed the National Water Informatics Centre (NWIC) under the Jal Shakti Ministry as a central repository of data on water resources.

It is envisaged as a ‘‘dedicated organisation for coordination, collection and dissemination of water resources data of the State with the support and guidance from NWIC.’‘ The November 17 order also indicated that a memorandum of agreement will be signed between the NWIC and the SWIC in due course.

The Department of Water Resources, River Development and Ganga Rejuvenation, Ministry of Jal Shakti, had asked all States and Union Territories to nominate lead agencies for establishing SWICs in their jurisdictions.

Single point of contact

The Central Government expects SWICs to collaborate with the NWIC for providing ‘‘a single point of contact for regional and micro-level’‘ data collection and dissemination for developing and managing the nation’s water resources.

Once the Kerala SWIC is operationalised, the Kerala Water Resources Information System (K-WRIS), launched in September, will be managed by it, an Irrigation Department official said. The K-WRIS is designed as a ‘‘single, authoritative system’‘ for all information related to water resources in Kerala.