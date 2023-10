October 09, 2023 10:16 pm | Updated 10:16 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The government has given the nod for constructing 11 rail overbridges in six districts. The cost of construction and land acquisition is estimated at ₹77.65 crore. Of this, the government had sanctioned ₹48.38 crore earlier. Now, the government has sanctioned ₹34.26 crore, so that the work can start, Finance Minister K.N. Balagopal has said.