Nod for road renovation work

KANNUR

21 May 2020 23:32 IST

Sum of ₹5.2 crore sanctioned

A sum of ₹5.2 crore was sanctioned on Thursday under the Chief Minister’s scheme for the renovation of 11 roads in Kannur constituency. The application for the funds was made through Ports Minister Kadannappally Ramachandran.

Administration sanction has been given for work on 11 roads in Kannur Corporation.

A sum of ₹1.5 crore has been sanctioned for Karuvan Vaidyar Pedika-Elayavoor South and Elayavoor South-Kappad Road.

Advertising

Advertising