Nod for Responsible Tourism projects worth ₹6.64 crore

Giving a big boost to the Responsible Tourism (RT) initiatives in the State, the Kerala government has approved a raft of projects to the tune of ₹6.64 crore for implementing various initiatives in different destinations.

ADVERTISEMENT

The projects are aimed at bolstering and diversifying the offerings under the Responsible Tourism initiative during 2024-25, with emphasis on sustainability and inclusiveness.

As per the government orders (GOs) issued in this regard, the funds have been approved for initiatives such as the responsible/resilient tourism project of the RT Mission and to enhance the facilities and services in the destinations concerned. This includes the government’s earlier approval of ₹89.81 lakh for materialising the first phase of RT Mission Society projects in 2024-25.

ADVERTISEMENT

The destinations benefiting from the initiative include the RT Mission Society Training Centre at Kumarakom and the Beypore Integrated RT Development Project. Of the amount, the responsible/resilient tourism project will get ₹1.81 crore. An amount of ₹1 crore has been earmarked for promotion and marketing activities since the RT Mission has made significant contributions in marking Kerala as an all-season experiential destination.

Participatory tourism

A total of ₹90.99 lakh has been approved for the second phase of Kerala RT Mission Society 2024-25 projects. For the continuation of participatory tourism development projects, ₹50 lakh will be disbursed. The destinations where the follow-up of RT projects have been planned are Valiyaparamba, Bedadukka, Dharmadam, Pinarayi, Anjarakandy, Kadalundi, Koodaranji, Koorachundu, Nelyadi, Chekadi, Thirunelli, Nelliampathy, Thiruvilwamala, Thrithala, Pattithara, Muhamma, Chembu, Kumarakom, Maravanthuruthu, Kanthalloor, Vattavada, Aranmula, Munroe Thuruthu, Anchuthengu, Sambranikodi, Panangad, Vellarada, Amboori and Vithura.

Training programmes

For the training programmes of the RT Mission, ₹38.10 lakh has been set aside. The Training Centre at Kumarakom will organise programmes on integrating digital marketing and artificial intelligence (AI) in the tourism sector, besides organising training for people’s representatives, community tour leaders, promoters of homestays, farm and agri tourism, serviced villas, and ethnic cuisine.

Launched in 2008 in four selected centres to promote sustainable and inclusive tourism initiatives, the Responsible Tourism in Kerala has evolved into a grassroots-level network having 25,188 registered units, of which 17,632 are either owned or led by women.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.