Approval for rehabilitation package for LPSC expansion

The Land Revenue Commissioner has approved a rehabilitation package for the acquisition of land for the expansion of ISRO's Liquid Propulsion Systems Centre (LPSC) at Valiyamala.
The ₹1.3 crore package submitted by the District Collector will benefit 28 families in Nedumangad taluk who stand to lose their land for the expansion, according to a June 11 decision of the commissioner.
As per the order, one member each from the evicted families will also be eligible for employment in work contracts that may arise in the LPSC in future. The LPSC is acquiring, in all, 67.68 acres of land adjacent to its 260.50-acre Valiyamala campus in Karipur village in Nedumangad taluk as part of its expansion plans.
Social impact assessed
Rajagiri Outreach, the professional service arm of the Rajagiri College of Social Sciences, had assessed the social impact of the proposed acquisition. In March 2019, a seven-member expert panel headed by L. Tarabhai, Prof (Retd.), Department of Sociology, Madurai Kamaraj University, had given the go-ahead for the acquisition of the 67.68 acres pointing out that it is vital to the growth of the ISRO facility and national progress.
Responsible for the development of liquid propellants for the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), LPSC evolved from the Liquid Propulsion Project and the Auxiliary Propulsion Systems Unit in the 1980s. The two units merged to form the Liquid Propulsion Systems Unit (LPSU) and, subsequently, expanded to the LPSC.
