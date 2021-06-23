Nod for reconstruction of water conservation structures in Kasaragod

District faces water scarcity by the end of the rainy season even though it has hundreds of canals and nine river

Administrative approval has been granted under the Kasargod Development Package for the modernisation and reconstruction of various water conservation structures in Kasaragod district with an aim to have comprehensive water conservation in the district

An amount of ₹38.8 lakh for the renovation of Salathadukka-Mayyalam Vented Cross Bars (VCB) cum bridge in Delampadi panchayat; ₹29.60 lakh for the reconstruction of VCB cum tractorway at Kalluvarambu in Ajanur panchayat, ₹44.2 lakh for the reconstruction of Thachiravalappu VCB in Pullur Periya panchayat; ₹11 lakh for the renovation of Kannoth VCB in Kinanoor Karinthalam panchayat; ₹49.5 lakh for the reconstruction of VCB cum tractorway at Oravankara across Thannott Chithari stream in Ajanur; ₹25 lakh for the repair of VCB near Mallam temple in Muliyar; ₹14.30 lakh for the modernisation of another VCB in Belur,₹15.20 lakh for the renovation of VCB cum bridge at Choorithode in Kuttikol and ₹20 lakh have been set apart for the renovation of Thodupanam VCB cum bridge

The district faces water scarcity by the end of the rainy season even though it has hundreds of canals and tributaries, including nine rivers and three tributaries. The modernisation and reconstruction of existing reservoirs will be of great benefit to the overall water conservation of the district.

The schemes are designed to find a permanent solution to the drinking water shortage and irrigation in the district.

Renovation and reconstruction of water conservation structures are carried out by the Minor Irrigation Division Executive Engineer.

The Kasaragod Development Package District Level Committee approved the project at a meeting chaired by District Collector D. Sajith Babu.

As part of the comprehensive water conservation of the district, a number of activities are being implemented in the district for modernisation and reconstruction of water storage structures, construction of cost-effective and easily accessible ring check dams and rehabilitation of rivers are being implemented, said Mr. Babu.

Kasargod Development Package Special Officer E.P. Rajmohan said the work would be tendered soon.