Nod for post of environment officer in SEIAA

February 15, 2023 07:36 pm | Updated 07:46 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Cabinet on Wednesday decided to create the post of an environment officer in the pay scale ₹56,500-1,18,100 and two posts of assistant environment officers in the pay scale ₹51,400-1,10,300 at the State Environment Impact Assessment Authority (SEIAA).

It also decided to appoint V.P. Subramanian as managing director of the State SC/ST Development Corporation for a period of two years.

The appointment period of Special Officer, Kottoor Elephant Rehabilitation Centre and Zoological Park, Puthoor, will be extended till December 31, 2023. It also agreed to ratify the long-term agreement from July 1, 2017 to June 30, 2022 of the employees of Forest Industries Travancore Ltd.

The Cabinet also decided to allow a reduction in stamp duty when registering land for the eight beneficiaries of the scheme wherein the landless worker families in Nellayi village in Parappookkara grama panchayat in Thrissur are being provided land for house construction. This concession is being given to those whose annual income is less than ₹2 lakh. The maximum discount allowed will be ₹90,064. The maximum reduction that will be allowed in registration fee is ₹22,516.

Four technical division employees of the Thrissur Development Authority will be absorbed into the local self-government engineering service.

The Cabinet decided to allow an ex gratia of ₹14,600 for 2021-22 to the employees of Kerala State Coir Corporation Ltd.

In-principle nod was given to make Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Bord assistance available for the takeover of approximately 70.7 acre at ₹61.58 crore for developing economic development zones in the Aakkulam-Kollam region of the West Coast Canal.

It was decided to give land on lease to the BSNL on set conditions for implementing 4G saturation scheme utilising the Universal Service Obligation Fund. Government/local self-government-owned land in regions selected/to be selected by the Telecommunications department will be given on lease to the BSNL for the scheme.