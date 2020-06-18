Nod for new generation engineering courses

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

18 June 2020 21:38 IST

27 B.Tech. and 13 M.Tech. courses approved in 21 colleges

The APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University has approved the introduction of new-generation courses in 21 engineering colleges in the State this academic year onwards.

The Syndicate which met on Wednesday sanctioned 27 B.Tech. and 13 M.Tech. courses in three government, two aided, three government-controlled self-financing and 13 private self-financing colleges.

While the College of Engineering Thiruvananthapuram (CET) has been sanctioned an additional batch of B.Tech Computer Science and Engineering with 60 seats, the college will also offer M.Tech programmes in Artificial Intelligence and Power Electronics with intake of 18 seats each.

Government Engineering College, Thrissur, has been permitted to commence five M.Tech courses in Industrial Engineering and Management, VLSI and Embedded Systems, Electrical Instrumentation and Control Engineering, Health Safety and Environmental Management, and Geotechnical Engineering with 18 seats each.

Government Engineering College, Sreekrishnapuram, Palakkad, will also commence M.Tech programmes with 18 seats each in Mechanical Engineering (Robotics), Electronics and Communication Engineering (Internet of Things), and a B.Tech course in Civil Engineering with an intake of 60 seats.

Among the aided colleges, TKM College of Engineering will launch additional batches of B.Tech. Computer Science and Engineering, and Mechanical Engineering as well as a new batch of M.Tech.

In Artificial Intelligence (18 seats). Mar Athanasius College of Engineering, Kothamangalam, has been permitted to conduct B.Tech courses in Computer Science and Engineering (Data Science), and Robotics and Automation (60 seats each).

The Syndicate also constituted a committee chaired by Vice Chancellor Rajasree M.S. to recommend steps to launch the ‘Earn while you learn’ scheme in engineering colleges this year.

While the Syndicate decided to go ahead with the existing examination schedule for final-year students starting July 1, the Syndicate standing committee on examinations has been entrusted with studying the recommendations made by the academic sub-committee regarding the examinations of intermediate semesters.