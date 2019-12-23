Nod for new bus station, shopping complex at Neeleswaram

A state-of-the-art bus station-cum-shopping complex will come up at Neeleswaram soon, with the municipality giving its approval for the project.

According to a press release, it will replace the old-fashioned bus station. The new bus station will be constructed on the northern side of the existing temporary bus stand facing the road. Plans are under way for a three-storey, 36,500-sft building on 92 cents under the municipality, said municipal chairman Prof. K.P. Jayarajan.

He said the proposed complex will have 16 rooms on the ground floor, 28 on the first floor, 10 on the second floor, and seven on the office floor. There will also be an 8,000-sft conference hall. In addition, a parking system for autorickshaws will be built inside the bus station. An extensive parking space for cars and other vehicles will be set apart on the ground floor, he added.

The new bus station will have the capacity to accommodate passengers who board and alight from more than 20 buses at the same time. There will be maximum number of restrooms at the complex, the release said.

Now, the approval of the chief town planner is required to begin construction work.

Mr. Jayarajan said the municipality had already conducted a soil survey at the site.

The Neeleswaram municipal council had completed preliminary discussions for securing loan from the Kerala Urban and Rural Development Finance Corporation (KURDFC) for the project.