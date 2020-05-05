Nod for more Keralites to enter State

A meeting of people’s representatives and senior officials of various departments, chaired by Transport Minister A.K. Saseendran, here on Tuesday decided to permit more Keralites stranded in other States to enter the State through the Muthanga check-post on the Kerala–Karnataka border from Friday. “As many as 400 persons are permitted to cross the border a day now and it will be increased to 1,000 persons a day from Friday,” Mr. Saseendran said after the meeting.

More counters

More facilities would be set up at the mini health centre at Muthanga as part of it, the Minister said. The number of counters at the centre would be increased from four to 10. More staff would be appointed there, Mr. Saseendran said. Though there are 10 check-posts functioning on the Kerala-Tamil Nadu and Kerala–Karnataka borders, the entry of stranded Keralites are permitted only through the Muthanga check-post.

As many as 119 vehicles carrying 275 Keralites crossed the the check-post on Monday.