Nod for local bodies to implement projects of urgent nature in Kerala

The Local-Self Government department has accorded permission to local bodies to implement projects of an urgent nature, including maintenance work of schools and anganwadis, which have been affected as the model code of conduct for the Lok Sabha elections has been in force for several weeks.

The department issued an order to this effect on Tuesday, as per which permission has been accorded to such projects in view of the polling process in the State getting over a few weeks ago.

Local bodies can now implement projects related to palliative care, projects for distribution of nutritious food in anganwadis, procure necessary medicines for hospitals and veterinary institutions functioning under them, and take up urgent maintenance work in schools and anganwadis ahead of their reopening after the summer vacation as well as pre-monsoon cleaning activities.

Projects of a similar nature from the previous financial year, which have remained incomplete, can also be taken up as spillover projects, even if these have not been included in the Annual Plan for 2024-25. All local bodies in the State have already got their Annual Plans for 2024-25 cleared from the respective district planning committees.

However, the local bodies have been unable to get clearance for the new projects from the vetting officer or begin implementation as the model code of conduct has been in force in the State since April 16.