Nod for light vehicles to ply on Sabarimala road

Works on damaged road yet to begin as e-tender receives no bid

Though the repair works of the road leading to Sabarimala are yet to begin, the authorities have decided to permit light vehicles along the road when the temple opens on October 16 for the Thulamasa puja.

The plan to restore the road, which was damaged in the heavy rain in August, was dealt a major blow with the e-tender floated by the Public Works Department receiving zero bids. Following this, the agency has tendered the works once again, which will open on October 13.

“If the response continues to be lukewarm, the works will be awarded directly,” said Sheena Rajan, Executive Engineer, PWD(Roads) Pathanamthitta.

The stoppage of traffic through the route has considerably affected the preparations at Pampa and the Sannidhanam for the upcoming pilgrim season. However, light vehicles carrying officials of the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) and the police still ply along the road.

20 bathing facilities

Because of a ban on the bathing of pilgrims at Pampa, the authorities will set up 20 bathing facilities at Pampa-Triveni. While the Irrigation Department will install sprinklers and related plumbing works, the Kerala Water Authority will ensure water supply.

The TDB has been asked to ensure that waste water does not enter the river or other waterbodies. The Health Department and the board have been entrusted with the sanitation works in Pampa. The entire activities will be coordinated by the Revenue Department.

As part of implementing the plan, a team of Thiruvalla Subcollector Chetan Kumar Meena visited the location on Saturday.

Officials said the showers and the make-shift bathrooms would be set up in line with the physical distancing guidelines. Water discharged from these facilities will be stored in a tank and diverted to the waste-water treatment plant.

Sprinklers at Erumely

Kottayam Collector M. Anjana has directed the TDB to install a new set of sprinklers at Erumely to ensure that waste water from these showers are not discharged into the Valiyathodu, a stream that opens to the Manimalayar.

Pilgrims have been also prohibited from staying overnight at the stop-overs (Idathavalams) en route to Sabarimala, including Erumely. A ban has been imposed on performing Petta Thullal in groups comprising over five persons.