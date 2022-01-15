Nod for Kollam railway station development

KOLLAM

15 January 2022 23:23 IST

Foot overbridge at Kilikolloor soon

Southern Railway has approved the plan to upgrade Kollam Railway Station to global standards, N.K Premachandran, MP, has said.

The project will be implemented by the Railway Construction Organisation using funds from the Railways. While proceedings to set up a Railway Training Institute at Kollam are being studied, the authorities are also considering a proposal for the construction of pit lines.

Advertising

Advertising

A joint meeting of Railway authorities and Roads and Bridges Development Corporation Kerala officials will be convened in the presence of the MP to assess the progress of ROBs and underpasses, said a note issued by Mr.Premachandran.Though steps were taken to restore services before COVID-19 and season ticket facility in a phased manner, the process has been put on hold in the wake of rising cases.

According to the General Manger, the facilities required for NSG 5 station are being installed at Paravur and the work will be completed shortly.

At Eravipuram

Work on the foot overbridge and high level platform at Eravipuram railway station will begin as soon as funds are available. The GM has also informed that proceedings are under way for the construction of a foot overbridge at Kilikolloor station and the ₹1.1 crore platform extension work is progressing at Mayyanad railway station.