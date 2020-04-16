Nod for interstate travel for exigencies

The government has given permission for the entry of persons, especially Kerala natives, to the State through border check points on medical emergencies and humanitarian considerations subject to conditions during the lockdown.

Pregnant women, those seeking treatment and those travelling to attend the funeral of a relative or visit a terminally ill relative will be allowed. Pregnant women will have to obtain a medical certificate from a registered gynaecologist.

Officials at the border points will inspect the pass and the clearance granted by the Collector in Kerala and allow entry into the State. They must comply with the quarantine instructions given at the border.

Those seeking medical treatment should apply for permission from the Collector of the destination district, after which the patient can approach the competent authority of the State of residence for pass.

In case of death of relative or one wants to visit a terminally ill kin, a vehicle pass from the authority in the State of residence should be obtained.