Nod for integrated waste management

The government has approved an Integrated Solid Waste Management Strategy for the State recommending the formation of clusters of local bodies for setting up regional-level integrated solid waste management facilities.

The development of regional cluster facilities has been proposed as a solution to the non-availability of land for disposal of solid waste experienced by several local bodies.

Study

The government will commission a study for developing the clusters of local bodies for regional-level integrated solid waste management facilities after forming a stakeholder group, says a strategy document published by the Department of Local-Self Government on May 1.

The vision document states that the government would own the identified land for the regional facilities (for treatment and disposal or for disposal alone).

The Sanitation Mission, which would coordinate the activities related to the solid waste management, will be empowered to develop regional-level cluster facilities in the public-private-partnership mode.

The document points out that the government would find external sources of funds, especially grant funds, to make bigger projects possible.

The local bodies may levy user fee for waste management services from households and business establishments.

The strategy document suggests implementation of Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) to promote resource efficiency and sustainable consumption by producers, brand owners, importers and manufacturers of plastic products and packaging as a solution to reduce plastic menace. The government shall prepare a policy for plastic waste management.

Local bodies lacking land for disposal of non-biodegradable waste can approach the agency appointed by the government to develop a regional or cluster landfill facility.

It shall serve the local self-governments that have participated in its establishment and whose waste quantities have been considered in the design of the facility.

These facilities shall be owned by the Department of Local Self-Government and operated by the State-level agency or a contractor.

Authorisation

On the management of construction and demolition waste, the document suggested that all building construction or renovation or demolition activity shall need prior authorisation.

The authorisation request shall be accompanied with information on estimated quantities of construction or demolition waste generation, estimated timeline, contractors or agents who shall be appointed for picking up the materials and strategies for reuse, recycle, and/or disposal, the document says.